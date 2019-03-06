IGP Khanal Stress For Coordination And Collaboration

IGP Khanal Stress For Coordination And Collaboration

March 6, 2019, 1:23 p.m.

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal stressed the need for all the security securities to work in collaboration and cooperation sharing information to make law and order effective.

Addressing annual security program organized in Far Western Province, IGP Khanal said that it is a matter of pride to have responsibility for the building of the country, Nepal Police is ready to work in collaboration with various agencies.

He also said that the incidents related to social crime like rape has been increasing with the involvement of friends, relatives, neighbors and friends, there need to established new values. He also disclosed that Nepal Police is planning to establish Rehabilitation Center to people with drug abuse.

