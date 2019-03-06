PM Oli Hospitalized

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has been hospitalized following the recommendation of his personal doctor Arun Sayami. Prime Minister Oli went to TU Teaching Hospital for regular medical check up following he faced the problems related to tiredness.

"Although PM Oli has no major health complications, he was admitted to the hospital for 24 hours observation," informed Dr. Sayam. He said that prime minister is now facing any major health problems but he faced tiredness due to his recent hectic activities. His health is alright now."