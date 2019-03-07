Eight Nepalese Restaurants To Take Part In Goût de France Global Gastronomical Event

March 7, 2019, 8:49 p.m.

French Ambassador to Nepal François – Xavier Leger said that gastronomical values that are common in both Nepal and France. “As a Frenchman, it gives me immense pleasure to see the importance being given to developing a food culture and being innovative. I have found that Nepal and France share common values when it comes to gastronomy: Like in France, Nepal also believes in shared meals, in the friendly atmosphere, and use of local organic products, said ambassador Leger addressing a press conference today at the Residence of France to introduce the fifth edition of “Goût de France Good France”.

Press confernce at French Ambassador&#x27;s residence.jpg

Ambassador LEGER also talked about how the gastronomical partners participating in this Good France event spreads the message of a new Nepal: a young, dynamic, vibrant country that is open to the outside.

The French Embassy in Nepal organized a press conference. Goût de France / Good France is a unique global gastronomical event held on 5 continents in over 150 countries which has entered its fifth consecutive year. This global event will see about 5000 chefs making a “French dinner” with a local twist on the same evening (March 21st) with one common objective: celebrate responsible French gastronomy with greater concern for the environment with the help of local talent and products.

This year, following restaurants and schools will participate in this prestigious event from Nepal:

1- The Philosophy Restaurant at Silver Mountain School Of Hotel Management

2- Pauline's Garden restaurant

3- Olive Garden restaurant at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

4- La Terrace restaurant at Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education

5- Garden Terrace restaurant at Crowne Plaza Kathmandu-Soaltee

6- The Chimney Restaurant at Hotel Yak and Yeti

7- The Old House restaurant in Durbar Marg

8- Vino Bistro in Lazimpat

Press meet at Embassy of France.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

