Nepal’s Federalism Is In Right Direction: Australian Ambassador Peter Budd

Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Peter Budd said that Nepal’s federalism is implementing in right direction. Ambassador Budd said that he is very optimistic about Nepal’s experience. He said that implementation of federalism require a long experiences arguing that even Australia with 114 years of experiences is still learning stage.

Addressing a book launching program The Politics of Change: Reflections on Contemporary Nepal, ambassador said that Australia is ready provide support to Nepal to implement federalism.

Supported by The Asia Foundation-Australian Government, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Partnership on Subnational Governance, the Politics of Change serves as a companion volume to ‘A Survey of the Nepali People in 2017’

Edited by Deepak Thapa, the volume includes the articles on Politics in Federal Nepal by Dhruba Kumar, State-Society Covenant at Subnational Level by Krishna Khanal, Women in Public Life in Nepal by Sanjaya Mahato, Bimala Rai Paudyal & Nandita Baruah, Identity, Society, and State: Citizenship and Inclusion in Nepal by Janak Rai & Sara Shneiderman, Marginal Gains: Borderland Dynamics in Post-War Nepal by Jonathan Goodhand & Oliver Walton and Economic Transformation: What Is Holding Us Back? byYurendra Basnett, Chandan Sapkota & Sameer Khatiwada

Welcomed by Deepak Thapa, Social Science Baha authors Krishna Khanal, Bimala Rai Poudyal and Janak Rai highlighted the topics of the book.

Meghan Nalbo, Country Director, The Asia Foundation, said that the book will help to understand the current trends of Nepal and said TAF will continue to work in this area.