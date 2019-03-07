Police Confiscated Huge Consignments Of Armed And Ammunution From Biplab's Village

Police Confiscated Huge Consignments Of Armed And Ammunution From Biplab's Village

March 7, 2019, 2:52 p.m.

Police confiscated huge consignments of armed and ammunition from the village of Nepal Communist Party-Maoist leader Biplab.

In search operation, Police and Armed Police cordoned the Shivagadhi Anchalpur village of Shiva Raj Municipality of Kapilvastu District. According to police, they recovered 2 pieces of SMG, 3 pieces of Magazine,129 bullets of N16 weapon,one pieces of Chinese pistol, 1 remote and 40 meter wiring wire and explosive.

In a crashed, one activists of Chand injured in a police firing. Chief District Officer said that the police is still in the village and detailed of the incident is yet to come. The team of Police searched over 15 houses of the village. Special team of the police thoroughly check house of Chand's nephew Yadav Chand. According to a news item published in Deshsanchar.com, a local people resisted the police searched and hosted a rally against it

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Arizona Senator Reveals She Was Raped While In US Air Force
Mar 07, 2019
Nepal’s Federalism Is In Right Direction: Australian Ambassador Peter Budd
Mar 07, 2019
NIBL Opens Extension Counter In Hattiban
Mar 07, 2019
RJP Withdraws Support After Court Order Sentence To Life Imprisonment To Resham Chaudhry And 11 Others
Mar 07, 2019
India Deploys CBRI To Provide Technical Support For Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Of 72 Education Facilities In Nepal
Mar 06, 2019

More on News

Nepal’s Federalism Is In Right Direction: Australian Ambassador Peter Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 34 minutes ago
India Deploys CBRI To Provide Technical Support For Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Of 72 Education Facilities In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
PM Oli Hospitalized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Government Will Unmask Nirmala Panta's Rape And Murder Case Soon: Minister Badal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
IGP Khanal Stress For Coordination And Collaboration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Five Nepali Women Receive Hyatt™ WOW Women Achievers Awards 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Health Authorities Across The WHO South-East Asia Region Must Recognize And Embrace Their Role In Promoting Gender Equality By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Mar 07, 2019
Arizona Senator Reveals She Was Raped While In US Air Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
NIBL Opens Extension Counter In Hattiban By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
RJP Withdraws Support After Court Order Sentence To Life Imprisonment To Resham Chaudhry And 11 Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
Four Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2019
Police Detains A Person On Charges of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75