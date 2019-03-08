Japan Provides An Ambulance To Laligurans Municipality InTehrathum District

March 8, 2019, 8:19 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for providing an ambulance to Laligurans Municipality, located in Tehrathum District. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and the Mayor of Laligurans Municipality Arjun Mabuhang.

Grant assistance of USD 71,883 (NPR 8.1 million) is funded under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The ambulance will be installed at a Health Center in Laligurans Municipality. Patients come to the health center not only from Tehrathum District but also from Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, and Dhankuta districts. However, there is only basic medical equipment in the Center. If patients need to undergo operations such as caesarean section, they have to go to the District Hospital, which is four hours away. In addition, there is not enough public transportation, and some patients lose their lives on the way to the District Hospital.

The implementation of the project will enable the Health Center to transport emergency patients to the District Hospital. The Embassy of Japan expects this project will help save the lives of people living in the area, and enhance the on-going friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

