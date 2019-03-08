Nepal Highlights The Role Of Women Defying Gender Stereotypes On International Women’s Day

Nepal Highlights The Role Of Women Defying Gender Stereotypes On International Women’s Day

March 8, 2019, 8:21 p.m.

In a bid to commemorate International Women’s Day 2019, the United Nations Nepal and the British Council jointly organized The Trailblazers - a photo exhibition about women in Nepal who defied gender stereotypes by excelling in areas traditionally not occupied by women.

The exhibition features stories of women from different walks of life who have overcome social, economic or physical barriers to become change makers in their communities.

Alongside the photo stories, existing and curated content from the British Council’s ‘Creating Heroines’ project also forms part of the exhibition. Creating Heroines is a collaborative international project initiated by the British Council, bringing together female artists, graphic novelists and illustrators from across South Asia and the South Asian Diaspora. The project explores the stories behind side-lined heroines of history and mythology and uses them to inspire new creations including zines and cartoons.

“Coming on the heels of extraordinary global efforts in the fight for equality, justice and women’s rights, International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to capture the vibrant work of some outstanding women and celebrate their acts of courage and determination, while making history in their communities and their countries”, says Valerie Julliand, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nepal.“

Arts is a cornerstone of the British Council’s cultural relations mission. It is, thus, a great pleasure to share this platform with the UN agencies to showcase outputs from our culture and development work. As an organization we see great strength and potential in using the arts to provide voice and agency to Nepali and South Asian women/girls. Through projects like Creating Heroines and Women of World we will continue to celebrate achievements of women and girls while addressing the challenges still facing gender equality today,” adds Dr. Jovan Ilic, Country Director of British Council.

The Trailblazers - a photo exhibition about women in Nepal who defied gender stereotypes by excelling in areas traditionally not occupied by women..JPG

The exhibition is being held at the premises of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Office in Pulchowk from 8-9 March.

Expressing the solidarity to International Women’s Day celebration, honorable Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babu Maharjan said, “our work is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving gender equality as directed by the SDGs is our priority”.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March every year. It is marked by several events around the world to celebrate women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries, their communities, and the world. The theme for International Women’s Day 2019 is “Think equal, build smart, and innovate for change”.

