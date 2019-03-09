Bardia National Park The Best Sustainable Destination In Asia Pacific

Bardia Natonal Park is awarded as the best sustainable destination in Asia-Pacific region at the Green Destinations Gala, an initiative that recognizes innovation and good practices in tourism management of destinations.

The award ceremony was held on March 6th within the framework of the ITB Berlin 2019 fair in Germany. The CEO of Nepal Tourism BoardDeepak Raj Joshi received the award of best of Asia Pacific on behalf of Destination Management Authority.

Experts from 12 international organizations analyzed the proper planning of tourism, monitoring elements related to sustainability, tourist experience towards nature, always encouraging their protection, among other aspects. Bardia National Park met these criteria and was ranked first in the "Best of the Asia-Pacific" category of the most environmentally friendly destinations.

According to a press release issued by Barefoot Adventures, the Top 100 of the best sustainable destinations in the world highlight success stories about the quality of destinations, attractiveness and sustainability in tourism. The current edition of the awards was organized by ITB Berlin, Green Destinations, TravelMole,Travelife and ten other organizations that reward efforts to develop eco-tourism.

Destinations Winners are showing international leadership and innovation in responsible and sustainable tourism in different parts of the world. Those include ITB Earth Award , Republic of Palau, Best of Africa Chumbe Island (Tanzania), Best of Asia-Pacific, Bardia National Park (Nepal), Best of the Americas Galapagos National Park (Ecuador), Best of Europe Portugal.

Over the years Bardia has become well known for its wildlife conservation efforts including zero poaching year and popular for the habitat ofkey species of wildlife including Royal Bengal tiger.

The destination was nominated by the Barefoot Adventures, in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board and is selected by an international Jury on the basis of their overall sustainability.