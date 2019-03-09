Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Holds The International Women's Day Reception

Ambassador Hou Yanqi held the International Women’s Day Reception in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tham Maya Thapa, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizen of Nepal attended the reception as Chief Guest.

Radhika Shakya, spouse of Prime Minister Oli and spouses of other political leaders, female government officials, parliament members and representatives from Nepal, female diplomats to Nepal were present.

Ambassador Hou conveyed her best wishes to the guests, briefed women’s achievements in China and the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. She highlighted that China will work together with Nepal for the development of women’s cause and contribute to the bilateral relations.

According to a press release posted in Chinese Embassy’s website, Minister Thapa also expressed her best wishes and said that the Nepali government paid high attention to the protection of women’s rights and would like to cooperate with the Chinese side to promote the development of women’s cause.