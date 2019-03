Former King Gyanendra returned Jhapa following the improvement of health of former Queen mother. According to former King Gynendra’s aid Phaniraj Pathak, former King Gyanendra will announce his visit schedule tomorrow.

He returned to Jhapa from Shree Airlines flight. Former King Gyanendra will pay visit to Dhanusha, Saptari and Udayapur. Annually former King Gyanendra is staying Jhapa for few days.