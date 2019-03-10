President Bhandari To Address The High Level Event On Women In New York

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will address the High-Level Event on Women in Power being hosted by the President of the UN General Assembly (PGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on 12 March 2019 in New York.

President will address on the theme of “How Women Leaders Change the World”.

The President is leaving for New York tomorrow.

In the evening of March 11, President Bhandari will attend a welcome dinner to be hosted by the PGA Garces in honour of the women Heads of State/Government.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the side-lines of the high level event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces will call President at the UN Secretariat.

President Bhandari will also hold bilateral meetings with the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid and the President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

On the same day, Former Prime Minister of Ireland Mary Robinson will call on the President. On the 13th of March, President Bhandari will visit Permanent Mission of Nepal to the UN.

Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the UN Amrit Bahadur Rai will jointly host reception in honour of the President.

The delegation of President Bhandari comprises of Tham Maya Thapa, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen, Chairperson of the Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives Niru Devi Pal, Expert at the Office of the President Laxmi Kumari Karki, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Secretary at the Office of the President Binod K.C., Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Yam Kumari Khatiwada and other senior officials from the Office of the President, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Women, children and Senior Citizen of the Government of Nepal.

President Bhandari will return on 14 March 2019 and arrive in Kathmandu in the afternoon of 15 March 2019.