India Trains 25 Nepalese Officers Of Department Of Revenue Investigation

As requested from Nepal, India provides a customized five-day training to fifty Nepalese officers on ‘Investigation and Control of Revenue Leakage’ for 25 Officers of the Department of Revenue Investigation of Nepal (DRI Nepal)

The training program commenced at National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad, India.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the training is fully supported by Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program. A total 50 officers from DRI Nepal will be trained under this initiative. The second batch of 25 officers of DRI Nepal will begin their training at same venue on 25 March 2019.

This training is likely to strengthen the investigative capabilities of DRI Nepal Officers and make them better equipped and effective in controlling and protecting the revenue leakages from the legitimate economy and thus enhancing DRI Nepal’s contribution in the nation building.

The NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of Indirect taxation and drug law enforcement. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC etc. NACIN, with its headquarters at Faridabad, near Delhi, has pan India presence through 18 Zonal & Regional Training Institutes and one Centre of Excellence.