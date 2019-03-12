India Trains 25 Nepalese Officers Of Department Of Revenue Investigation

India Trains 25 Nepalese Officers Of Department Of Revenue Investigation

March 12, 2019, 9:48 a.m.

As requested from Nepal, India provides a customized five-day training to fifty Nepalese officers on ‘Investigation and Control of Revenue Leakage’ for 25 Officers of the Department of Revenue Investigation of Nepal (DRI Nepal)

The training program commenced at National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad, India.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the training is fully supported by Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program. A total 50 officers from DRI Nepal will be trained under this initiative. The second batch of 25 officers of DRI Nepal will begin their training at same venue on 25 March 2019.

This training is likely to strengthen the investigative capabilities of DRI Nepal Officers and make them better equipped and effective in controlling and protecting the revenue leakages from the legitimate economy and thus enhancing DRI Nepal’s contribution in the nation building.

IMG-20190311-WA0020.jpg

The NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of Indirect taxation and drug law enforcement. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organization for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC etc. NACIN, with its headquarters at Faridabad, near Delhi, has pan India presence through 18 Zonal & Regional Training Institutes and one Centre of Excellence.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Supports To Install Oxygen Generation And Distribution System In Dhankuta
Mar 12, 2019
NIBL Opens New Counter In KMC
Mar 12, 2019
Boeing Faces Safety Questions Over 737 Max 8 Jets After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Mar 12, 2019
Environmnet And Development Need To Go Side By Side: Minister Basnet
Mar 11, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Pay Visit Of Four Districts In Terai
Mar 10, 2019

More on News

Japan Supports To Install Oxygen Generation And Distribution System In Dhankuta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 minutes ago
NIBL Opens New Counter In KMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra To Pay Visit Of Four Districts In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Zonta Club of Kathmandu Celebrates Yellow Rose Day Honoring Inspirational Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
30 Injured In Turbulence On Turkish Airlines Flight From Istanbul To New York By News Desk 1 day, 23 hours ago
President Bhandari To Address The High Level Event On Women In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Boeing Faces Safety Questions Over 737 Max 8 Jets After Ethiopian Airlines Crash By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2019
Environmnet And Development Need To Go Side By Side: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2019
England Thrash Windies Again To Sweep T20 Series By News Desk Mar 11, 2019
Arsenal End Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Unbeaten Run With 2-0 Win Over Manchester United By News Desk Mar 11, 2019
Nepal Police Arrested Two Indian Gangsters In Nepali Businessman Kidnapping Case By News Desk Mar 11, 2019
China Halts Flights Using Same Plane As In Africa Crash By News Desk Mar 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75