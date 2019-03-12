Japan Supports To Install Oxygen Generation And Distribution System In Dhankuta

Japan Installs an Oxygen Generation and Distribution System for the District Hospital in Dhankuta

March 12, 2019, 10:02 a.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for the installation of an oxygen generation and distribution system for the District Hospital in Dhankuta.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Dr. Amitabh Thakur, Medical Superintendent of the hospital. The Project for the Installation of an Oxygen Generation and Distribution System for the District Hospital in Dhankuta is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 88,118 (approximately NPR 9.9 million).

The project will support the installation of an oxygen generation and distribution system inside the premise of the hospital. The system enables patients to obtain oxygen from a mask that is connected to the pipeline on the wall of each treatment/ operation room. Currently, patients have to pay for an oxygen cylinder that comes from larger cities such as Dharan or Biratnagar. Sometimes, cylinders are not available due to stock scarcity. As the cylinders are big and heavy, this hampers patients to obtain the necessary oxygen promptly and safely.

After the implementation of the project, patients will not have to prepare an oxygen cylinder themselves, but can be provided hygienic oxygen comfortably. The system will also support doctors and nurses who give treatment to emergency patients and patients in the operating theater through the timely provision of oxygen.

“The Embassy of Japan expects this project will improve the medical services provided at the hospital and enhance the health of people living in the area. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by the Embassy.

