Chand Led Communist Party To Resist Against Governmnet's Decision

Netra Bikram Chand led Nepal Communist Party announced that it will resist with the war declared by the government. Following a series of explosions that took place at Ncell towers and other public places across the country, the government has banned the Communist Party of Nepal led by Netra Bikram Chand on later Tuesday.

"We have taken the deciusion as a declaration of war against us and our party will take all necessary step to resist the government move," warned Om Prakas Pun Politburo member talking to Deshsanchar. "We have started campiagns to press the pressure on government to withdraw its decision."

He said that the government exposed its facet backing separtist leader Dr.CK Raut and declaring war against patirotic communist party led by Biplab.

After imposing ban on CPN, Thapa left for Austria late in the evening to attend the 62nd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs scheduled to take place in Vienna on March 14, a Cabinet source said.

The government had prohibited the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal through an ordinance during the armed conflict in 2002. Thapa and Chand were CPN-M leaders then.

Senior leaders of the CPN have reportedly gone underground while its cadres have been engaged in violent activities.

Mohan Baidhya chairman of Nepal Communist Party- Maoist (Revolutionary) condemened the move of opressive move of government. " This is politically wrong way. We need to solve political problems politically," said Baidhya.

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre Gopal Kirati said the government should withdraw its decision to ban CPN and the Chand-led party should agree to hold talks with the government.