Government Bans Chand-led NCP’s Activities

The cabinet has decided to ban Chand led party stating that it is a criminal outfit involved in violation of people’s right to security and that it has infrastructural damages, extortion, among other illegal activities to its credit- the government is set to declare an all-out ban on the party, at once.

Banning the party, the government wants to control activities of such outfits which could in time. The government believes that if it left untreated, it will lead to emergence of larger problems thereby jeopardizing democracy.