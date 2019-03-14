Bandh Cripples Live In Kathmandu

Bandh Cripples Live In Kathmandu

March 14, 2019, 8:43 a.m.

The countrywide bandh (general strike) called by the Netra Bikram Chand –led CPN (Maoist) has affected normal life in the capital. Bandh has been announced by the CPN (Maoist) against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent statement terming them dacoit.

Chand faction further angered by Tuesday’s decision of government to ban the activities of CPN-Maoist led by Chand.

Only a few public transport vehicles are seen plying the capital's roads. However, vehicles with private number plates are operating more in numbers. Shops and businesses are mostly closed.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes are also closed. Although there is no significant presence of the bandh-enforcers on the streets, the bandh has taken hold.

Police has arrested over 100 bandh-enforcers from various places of Kathmandu in connection to the general strike. The spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu said the arrests were made in Kalanki, Koteshwar, Maharajgunj and Chabahil among places.

Police have been instantly arresting the bandh-enforcers the moment they are seen on the streets.

A suspicious black bag containing a pressure cooker was found in Anamnagar last evening.

Alarmed passersby then informed the Metropolitan Police Circle, Singha Durbar, of the suspicious bag lying about in the street. Bomb Disposal Unit personnel from Nepal Army reached the spot and ‘took care of’ the situation.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kaji Raj Acharya, the bag did not contain any explosives.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students
Mar 14, 2019
President Bhandari Attended Reception In New York
Mar 14, 2019
OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal
Mar 14, 2019
Ambassador Acharya Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of India
Mar 14, 2019
Japan Hands Over Embankment Along The Kali Gandaki River Bank In Marpha
Mar 14, 2019

More on News

Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
President Bhandari Attended Reception In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Ambassador Acharya Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Embankment Along The Kali Gandaki River Bank In Marpha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Facebook, Instagram And Whatsapp Gone Down At Same Time By News Desk 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
U.S. Issues Order Grounding All Boeing 737 Max 8 And Max 9 Jets By News Desk 7 hours, 12 minutes ago

The Latest

OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2019
Midday Napping May Be Effective In Lowering High Blood Pressure: Study By News Desk Mar 14, 2019
Messi Hails Ronaldo's 'Magical' Night For Juventus After Barcelona Win By News Desk Mar 14, 2019
Chand Led Communist Party To Resist Against Governmnet's Decision By News Desk Mar 13, 2019
European Agency Bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 From Airspace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2019
President Bhandari Addresses UN Women Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75