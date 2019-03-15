Chaudhary Group Paying High

Chaudhari Group is investing Rs. 20 billion in the current fiscal year. Out of this, some projects have already completed and some are in the stage of implementation. Among them, establishment of country's biggest Cement Factory in Palpa, Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kathmandu, Shopping Mall in Chitwan, CG Industrial Park in Sunsari,18 MW middle Modi and 44 MW Super Modi.

During the fiscal year 2018/019, Chaudhary Group related organizations have contributed Rs. 9.67 billion to national coffers in revenue. The contribution of the group in national treasury is 1.64 percent.

According to a press release issued by the Group, its contribution was 22.72 percent higher than previous year. During the period, the group contributed Rs. 7.88 billion.

"We are proud to contribute such a high amount in government revenue. Due to increase in investment and expansion of industries, we have generated new employment and increase our contribution to revenue," said Nirvan Chaudhary, MD of Chaudhary Group. "We believe in high professional dignity and transparency. We firmly believe that this will contribute to national development.”

Others are expansion and modernization of industries inside CG Industrial Park Nawalpur. CG Brewery, Packaging, Snacks food and soft drinks are yet others. Similarly, CG Lifecell, country's largest digital telecom, is in the process of implementation. CG is investing Rs. 25 billion in this project.

With over 10,000 employers, thousands of others are contributing in service industries of Chaudhary Group. Established by Chaudhari Group, CG Industrial Park is one of the best parks in Asia. The group is also planning to establish industrial park in province 1 and 5. Chaudhary Group is a corporate house.

