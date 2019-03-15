Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp

March 15, 2019, 7:17 p.m.

On the occasion of 106th International Women’s Day Everest Bank Limited organized a free health check-up camp and self-defense camp to celebrate as well as to contribute towards the society. The bank organized the free health check-up camp and self-defense camp for customers, general public and college students at Aadharsha Kanya Niketan, Patan Durbar Square in association with Norvic Hospital and collaboration with Sabah Nepal.

During the health check-up camp, around 200 female were benefited from the service provided there. The program included services & awareness of female related health issues. There was also self-defense camp especially for the female students of Aadharsha Kanya Niketan. EBL has always been conscious of its social responsibilities and as a part of its CSR activities, has been organizing various programs for the benefit of the people at large.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lakhs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 92 branches, 3 extension counters, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

