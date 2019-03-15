Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp

On the occasion of 106th International Women’s Day Everest Bank Limited organized a free health check-up camp and self-defense camp to celebrate as well as to contribute towards the society. The bank organized the free health check-up camp and self-defense camp for customers, general public and college students at Aadharsha Kanya Niketan, Patan Durbar Square in association with Norvic Hospital and collaboration with Sabah Nepal.

During the health check-up camp, around 200 female were benefited from the service provided there. The program included services & awareness of female related health issues. There was also self-defense camp especially for the female students of Aadharsha Kanya Niketan. EBL has always been conscious of its social responsibilities and as a part of its CSR activities, has been organizing various programs for the benefit of the people at large.

