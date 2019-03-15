Nepal Needs 10,000 MW Power In Ten Five Years: Minister Pun

Nepal Needs 10,000 MW Power In Ten Five Years: Minister Pun

March 15, 2019, 8:15 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that the government is ready to solve the problems faced by hydropower developers. Minister Pun said that prosperity cannot achieve without development of energy sector. We have been managing 18 hours load shedding. If we can manage load-shedding, why cannot we manage other problems?

“Don’t worry about the market. We will purchase all the electricity generated by private sector. We issue the license hoping to purchase the electricity. Since there is a good rate, I request developer to come to reservoir projects,” said minister Pun. “We need 10,000 MW of electricity to achieve 9.2 Growth Rate in coming decade. The government will create necessary market to purchase the electricity generated by private sector. We need at least 15000 MW of electricity to maintain the supply during the winter.

He also stressed the need to construct the transmission line on the basis of river basin. If we construct the transmission line rampantly, there will be no land left without the transmission lines. “I have recently visited Likhu basin where 7 hydropower projects are under construction. If we construct transmission line separately for all seven projects, there will be no land left in Ramechhap,” said minister.

Interacting with the developers of above 50 MW hydropower projects at the Ministry, minister Pun advised the development that instead of holding the licensee follows other business.

Minister Ananta said that he came to know many problems faced by developers from the design stage to the implementation. “After interacting with the developers, what I have come to realized that projects under the survey and designed stages will complete in time.

Minister Ananta said that there are lapses and weakness in government sides but the developers also do have weakness and lapses as well. “When I asked Director Generals and secretaries why do they extend the time of the project regularly, they replied me developers put pressure on them through various power centers and regulatory,” said minister Pun.

I also heard that the developers use various power centers to make the decision on their favor. If they fail to do so, developers also use power center to stop the project. If they fail in all the sectors, developers also use media to disseminate news against the government. This trend gives wrong message to the new investors.

\

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Delegation Interacts With Potential Investors In Malaysia And Singapore Ahead Of Investment Summit
Mar 15, 2019
Over 24,000 Winners Rewarded Under Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani Offer
Mar 15, 2019
Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp
Mar 15, 2019
Japan Provides Support To LWF-Nepal To Construct Agricultural Facilities In Bhutanese Camps
Mar 15, 2019
Nepal Attaches Great Importance To The Work Of CSW: Minister Thapa
Mar 15, 2019

More on Water and Energy

TANAHU HYDROPOWER CMC Fired By A Correspondent 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Take Or Pay Will Continue: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
UPPER TRISHULI 3 B Construction Begins By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
MD Ghising Opens Ghaidubba Substation In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
India Expresses Concern Over A Blast In Arun III, Expresses Interest In Lower Arun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Nepali Delegation Interacts With Potential Investors In Malaysia And Singapore Ahead Of Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Over 24,000 Winners Rewarded Under Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
NEPALI FEMALE A Peace Maker By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2019
ADB COUNTRY PORTFOLIO REVIEW Slow Progress By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2019
SKBBL Small Is Beautiful By A Correspondent Mar 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75