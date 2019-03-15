Over 24,000 Winners Rewarded Under Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani Offer

March 15, 2019, 8:13 p.m.

Pradip Gaire of Sinamangal won the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. He is one of the winners. Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani has flooded in the consumers market. The campaign which started on 1st of February has awarded over 24,000 lucky winners with over Rs. 2, 50,000 worth recharge till 9th march.

Under this campaign consumers can get a chance to win talk time recharge worth Rs 10 to Rs 10 thousand and a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on a daily basis by purchasing 250 ml returnable glass bottle (“RGB”) packs of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Fanta Lemon and Kinley Soda.

He shares one of my relatives told me about the offer. I hardly believe such offers but I thought of buying sprite just to try my luck. Then, I sent SMS hoping to win talk time of Rs 10-20 but when I got a call it was hard for me to believe. I am very happy to receive Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and would like to thank Coca-Cola Company in Nepal for introducing such offers. I recommend everyone to try once.”

To participate in this offer, consumers have to look under the crown for the unique code, type "UNIQUE CODE" and SMS it to 36768.This offer is valid up to 31st March 2019.So hurry up and don’t miss a chance to win talk time and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Stocks without this offer are also available. T&C details can be obtained from national dailies and Coca-Cola Nepal Facebook page.

