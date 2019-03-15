PM Oli Has No Alternative In Nepal: Former Indian Ambassador Ray

Former ambassador of India to Nepal Ranjit Ray hails prime minister KP Sharma Oli for his courageous decision to sign agreement with CK Raut and ban Maoist party led by Biplab.

Talking to Journalist Rishi Dhamala in New Delhi, Ambassador Ray termed both decision of PM Oli was courageous decision. “I welcome the decision,” said Ray. He said that PM Oli save Nepal from split by brining Raut in main stream politics. Former ambassador said that Nepal-India relations are very good under the leadership of PM Oli. He said that there is no alternative to PM Oli for the prosperity and development of Nepal.

He said that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister Oli have same kind of chemistry. “This is the reason Nepal and India has very excellent relations at present.”

Former ambassador said that Indian investment will increase in Nepal and there will be good participation from India in forthcoming Investment Summit.

In different perspective, he said that SAARC does not have any utility. There will be no SAARC Summit with involvement of Pakistan. “Instead of SAARC, BIMSTEC will make progress now,” said Ray.

State minister of Information and Broadcasting Rabi Shanker Prasad said that India Nepal bilateral relation excellent at present. He said that India does not have any complain regarding Nepal adding India and Nepal do not have any misunderstanding in any issue.