PM Oli Has No Alternative In Nepal: Former Indian Ambassador Ray

PM Oli Has No Alternative In Nepal: Former Indian Ambassador Ray

March 15, 2019, 7:34 a.m.

Former ambassador of India to Nepal Ranjit Ray hails prime minister KP Sharma Oli for his courageous decision to sign agreement with CK Raut and ban Maoist party led by Biplab.

Talking to Journalist Rishi Dhamala in New Delhi, Ambassador Ray termed both decision of PM Oli was courageous decision. “I welcome the decision,” said Ray. He said that PM Oli save Nepal from split by brining Raut in main stream politics. Former ambassador said that Nepal-India relations are very good under the leadership of PM Oli. He said that there is no alternative to PM Oli for the prosperity and development of Nepal.

He said that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister Oli have same kind of chemistry. “This is the reason Nepal and India has very excellent relations at present.”

Former ambassador said that Indian investment will increase in Nepal and there will be good participation from India in forthcoming Investment Summit.

In different perspective, he said that SAARC does not have any utility. There will be no SAARC Summit with involvement of Pakistan. “Instead of SAARC, BIMSTEC will make progress now,” said Ray.

State minister of Information and Broadcasting Rabi Shanker Prasad said that India Nepal bilateral relation excellent at present. He said that India does not have any complain regarding Nepal adding India and Nepal do not have any misunderstanding in any issue.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support To LWF-Nepal To Construct Agricultural Facilities In Bhutanese Camps
Mar 15, 2019
Nepal Attaches Great Importance To The Work Of CSW: Minister Thapa
Mar 15, 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured As Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Mumbai
Mar 15, 2019
Take Or Pay Will Continue: Energy Minister Pun
Mar 14, 2019
Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students
Mar 14, 2019

More on News

Japan Provides Support To LWF-Nepal To Construct Agricultural Facilities In Bhutanese Camps By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 51 minutes ago
Nepal Attaches Great Importance To The Work Of CSW: Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Golden Jubilee Scholarships To Two Hundred Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
President Bhandari Attended Reception In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Ambassador Acharya Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Embankment Along The Kali Gandaki River Bank In Marpha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

HIV Is Reported Cured In A Second Patient, A Milestone In The Global AIDS Epidemic By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 26th Birthday By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
Several Dead After Shootings At New Zealand Mosques In Christchurch By News Desk Mar 15, 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured As Foot Over Bridge Collapses In Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2019
Take Or Pay Will Continue: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2019
OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75