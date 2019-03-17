Former King Gaynendra Received Warm Welcome In Gaighat

March 17, 2019, 7:57 a.m.

Former King Gyanendra received a very warm welcome and greetings in Udayapur District. Large numbers of people from various walks of life came to Udayapur to welcome him. Along with former minister Hari Bahadur Basnet, leader from RPP, local representatives of Nepali Congress and NCP also came to welcome former King Gyanendra.

During his visit, former King Gyanendra offered a special puja in local Radha Krishna Temple in Gaighat. He drove the car from Janakpur to here.

Former King Gyanendra is offering special puja today in Sakhada Devi Temple n Rajbiraj.

Photos courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

