CK Raut To Register New Party In Election Commission

March 18, 2019, 8:54 p.m.

After signing 11 points agreement with government and giving up separatist movement, CK Raut’s Independent Madhesh Alliance decided to register new party in Election Commission.

Along with 11 point agreement, the two days National Convention of the party also named new party as Janmat Party. The convention has also constituted 35 members central executive committee to register party in election commission. Central committee member Abdul Khan said that the meeting gave mandate to CK Raut to expand central committee and register the party in EC.

