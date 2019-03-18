Electricity Generation Will Be Doubled: Minister Pun

March 18, 2019, 8:16 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun Ananta said that electricity generation will be doubled within a year. He announced that additional 287 MW of energy will be added this year. According to Minister, 39 MW of energy has already added

Revealing a progress report of his one year tenure in Ministry to the media, minister Pun said that the one year period is too short to achieve major success. He added that he was able to make major reforms and progress in ongoing projects in the last one year.

Minister Pun issued a white paper on May 8, 2018 analyzing the state of his ministry and set thee priority of energy sector, renewable energy, irrigation, water induced disaster, hydrology and meteorology.

He assumed the portfolio on March 16, 2018 as a ministry which was separate as Ministry of Irrigation and Energy. He said that 14 MW, 60 MW Upper Trishuli 3 A, 22 MW Bagmati Hydropower Project. This year 20 MW Lower Modi,4 MW, Upper Mailung A, 22..2 MW Namjurn Madi,25 MW Kabeli B

