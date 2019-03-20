Holeri And Maharajgunj Substations Charged

Two substations in Maharajgunj and Holeri came to operations today. Constructed under the finance of Nepal Electricity Authority and government, 33-11 kV substation situated in Runtigadhi Rural Municipality charged last night. Out of three feeders, two feeders will supply the electricity.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that the operations of these two substations will problems of line tripping and voltage fluctuations. He said that this will also reduce the technical loss.

Although the contract award for the Holeri Substation given in 2064, the work stalled for years. Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun directed NEA several times to complete the project. The project will provide benefits to over 50,000 populations. Regional chief of Nepalgunj office Manoj Kumar Singh said that they will supply electricity to those who want to establish industry.

Similarly a substation in Maharajgunj of Kapilvastu district will improve the power supply and technical loss in the area. Constructed through the government, Nepal Electricity Authority and Asian Development Bank’s concessional loan, 33-11 kV substation completed in the last two and half years.

Nepal Electricity Authority has been launching nationwide move to construct substations and transmission line expansion and improvement work to improve quality power supply as a campaign.