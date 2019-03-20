IGP Khanal To Lead Nepali Team In Third BIMSTEC Security Chiefs Meet

Inspector General of Police Sharbendra Khanal left Thailand’s capital Bangkok to take part in Third Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs”. Along with Khanal, Deputy chief o Armed Police Khadga Bahadur Rai, Investigation Director of National Investigation Department Laxman Gurung and representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Section Officer Somesh Thapa were in the team.

Senior police officers were present at Tribhuwan International Airport to sea off IGP Khanal. The one day meeting will be held in March 21. In absence of IGP Khanal, Additional Inspector General of Police Thule Rai looks day to day administration of Nepal Police.