NC General Secretary Urges To Hold Referendum On Republic, Federalism And Hindu State

March 20, 2019, 4:21 p.m.

General Secretary of Nepali Congress Dr. Shashank Koirala said that Nepali Congress is ready to go for referendum in Republic, Federalism and secularism in case people want it.

General Secretary Koirala also urged party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and leader Ram Chandra Poudel to work together to unite the party. Talking to media persons at his residence in Tokha on the occasion of Fagu Purnima, general secretary Koirala said that he will start party unity from today. He also urged party president Deuba to constitute Party Department.

“At a time when communist are united, Nepali Congress also need to stand together, otherwise NC has to pay higher price,” said Koirala. He has proposed to hold referendum on Federalism and Republican. He was elected by majority of Hindu voters and it is his duty to raise their voices.

