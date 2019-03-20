Police Exchanged Fire With CPN-Cadres In Kavre

Police Exchanged Fire With CPN-Cadres In Kavre

March 20, 2019, 11:19 a.m.

Police opened fire on cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal at Roshi Rural Municipality in Kavre on Tuesday evening.

According to news item published in Deshsanchar, a police team deployed from Kathmandu had to retaliate in self-defense after CPN cadres, who were on the run, reportedly started firing at the team.

With the information that CPN-Maoist cadres gathered there, a police team led by Superintendent of Police-led team from Kathmandu reached Kavre to nab them. According to newspaper, Police and CPN-Maoist cadre exchanged fire during the search operation. It is reported that police arrested couple of cadres.

