Weekend Brunch AT Hyatt Regency In Kathmandu

March 20, 2019, 4:53 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces every weekend for a rejuvenating time with friends and family over an indulgent brunch , while splashing in the swimming pool or just relaxing in the outdoor whirlpool.

“Make your selection from the wide variety on offer in the vegetarian and no vegetarian buffet spreads .A buffet featuring barbecue, kebab stations, antipasti , live station and mouthwatering desserts is only part of what makes our Weekend Brunch finest option,” said a press release.

According to hotel, the brunch will be offered on every Saturdays & Sundays at the rate of NPR 2,699 per person plus taxes inclusive of a buffet brunch, swimming, complimentary drink and kid’s activities.

