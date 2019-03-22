Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement

Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement

March 22, 2019, 3:28 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd has entered into an agreement with Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited as its agent to sell later’s life Insurance policies. The Agreement was signed by Deputy MD of the Bank, Surendra Raj Regmi and Deputy CEO of the insurance company, Santosh Prasai.

Following the Agreement, Customers can now avail insurance policies and hassle-free Bancassurance services through Global Bank’s all 134 branches spread across the country in a convenient manner, as per the media statement.

The bank currently provides its services from 134 branches, 142 ATM outlets, 9 extension counters, 15 revenue collection counters, 121 branchless banking units and 3 foreign relations offices.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond
Mar 22, 2019
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More
Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase
Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu
Mar 22, 2019
Crashed Boeing Jets Lacked Two Safety Features That Would Have Cost Extra
Mar 22, 2019

More on Economy

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Khalti Launches QR-Code Based Event Ticketing Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Nepali Delegation Interacts With Potential Investors In Malaysia And Singapore Ahead Of Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
Over 24,000 Winners Rewarded Under Sprite Double Dose Refresh Pani Recharge Pani Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
Everest Bank Limited Organized Free Health Check-up Camp And Self Defense Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Crashed Boeing Jets Lacked Two Safety Features That Would Have Cost Extra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia By News Desk Mar 22, 2019
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods By News Desk Mar 22, 2019
India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat By News Desk Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75