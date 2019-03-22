Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement

Global IME Bank Ltd has entered into an agreement with Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited as its agent to sell later’s life Insurance policies. The Agreement was signed by Deputy MD of the Bank, Surendra Raj Regmi and Deputy CEO of the insurance company, Santosh Prasai.

Following the Agreement, Customers can now avail insurance policies and hassle-free Bancassurance services through Global Bank’s all 134 branches spread across the country in a convenient manner, as per the media statement.

The bank currently provides its services from 134 branches, 142 ATM outlets, 9 extension counters, 15 revenue collection counters, 121 branchless banking units and 3 foreign relations offices.