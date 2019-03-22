Iraq Ferry Sinking: 'Nearly 100 Dead' In Tigris River

Iraq Ferry Sinking: 'Nearly 100 Dead' In Tigris River

March 22, 2019, 9:05 a.m.

Almost 100 people are reported to have died after a ferry sank in the Tigris river in Iraq's city of Mosul.

Most of the victims were women and children, the interior ministry said. It is thought nearly 200 people were on board.

The ferry was heading towards a tourist island as part of new year celebrations.

Mosul's civil defence agency reportedly said most on board could not swim.

At least 19 children and 61 women were among the 94 people said to have died, and 55 people were rescued.

What happened?

The vessel was on its way to Umm Rabaen island, a tourist area about 4km (2.5 miles) upstream and north of the city centre. People across the region are celebrating Nowruz, the new year festival.

Footage shows the ferry tilting sharply to the right and taking on water, before flipping over entirely and being dragged swiftly downstream by the fast-flowing river.

Images on social media showed the upturned vessel and people floating in the current.

_106127655_053087896.jpg

"It was carrying too many passengers, so the water began to rush onboard and the ferry became heavier and overturned," one passenger told AFP news agency. "With my own eyes I saw dead children in the water."

Ambulances and helicopters arrived to help survivors and search for the bodies of those who died.

Authorities had reportedly warned people about rising water levels as the gates of the Mosul dam had been opened, and some are accusing the ship operator of ignoring the advice.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia
Mar 22, 2019
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods
Mar 22, 2019
India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat
Mar 22, 2019
Chinese Chemical Plant Blast Kills 44
Mar 22, 2019
Upper Tamakoshi Is In The Right Track, Reaching All 74 Pieces of Pen-stock Pipes At Project Site
Mar 21, 2019

More on News

Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Nepal And Argentina Have High Prospect For Trade Partnership: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Supreme Court Orders KMC Not To Demolish Bag Durbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal Reiterated Commitments For South-South Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
PHD Chamber Suggests Economic Agenda To Political Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
IGP Khanal To Lead Nepali Team In Third BIMSTEC Security Chiefs Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Crashed Boeing Jets Lacked Two Safety Features That Would Have Cost Extra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia By News Desk Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75