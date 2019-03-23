Photo.circle Call For Participation In Imperfect Solidarities

Photo.circle Call For Participation In Imperfect Solidarieies Program. To participate, please send us your CV and a note (maximum one page) that tells us why you would like to participate, and what you would like to get out of this experience by 30th March 2019,” said a press release issued by Circle.

How have Nepali women come together to voice protest and build solidarity against state policies, violence, tradition and culture that they no longer choose to accept? How have they gone about organizing themselves, nurturing and sustaining common purpose, intent and agency, creating social capital, strategizing, sustaining momentum, fighting intimidation and challenging power structures within institutions, on the streets, in conference rooms, on social media, and at home? What has held them together? And what has caused various efforts to fall apart? How has power, funding, leadership, self-interest, trust, and fear shaped the ruptures and dissonance?

This program has been specially conceived as a response to an invitation to collaborate in the Curriculum of Studies into Darkness by artist Amar Kanwar. Associated to his film Such a Morning, Kanwar has initiated a series of research projects with a range of artistic, educational, and political collaborators.

With the image and the archive as central to the research framework, each exploration will offer participants a unique opportunity to engage with activists, artists, educators, development workers, policy makers and others who have shaped, participated in and made pivotal contributions to various movements and campaigns across issues and across the country. The curricular paradigm will be exploratory – and not geared towards teaching. The intent will be to create an open space for sharing, discussion, and reflection.