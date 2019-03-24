Sparrow SMS Marks Ninth Anniversary

March 24, 2019, 7:16 p.m.

Sparrow SMS, a leading SMS service provider in Nepal has marked its ninth anniversary today. In this duration, the company has served over 15 million users with its SMS services.

Sparrow SMS was initiated by Janaki Technology Pvt. Ltd. in 2010, with an aim to provide easy access to information to every individual of Nepal through mobile messaging services. Back then, the majority of population in Nepal did not have access to internet and information like today. With the growth of mobile penetration, text messaging service began to be used as a fundamental tool for accessing important information.

Coming this far, Sparrow SMS has grown as the market leader in mobile messaging, and provides SMS services to various government organizations, local level governments, and some of the most well-known brands in Nepal.

Currently, Sparrow SMS provides daily crucial information and alerts to the public via SMS in Nepal. Some of its crucial services are National Exam Results, Safe Migration Labor Permit Status, Election Updates, Human Trafficking Vulnerability SMS Reporting, SMS Based Disaster Response Management System, Blood Donors search, SMS Based Livestock Management & Reporting System, Health Report, Agro-Market Info, etc.

In the devastating earthquake of 2015, Sparrow SMS team came up with an online app portal through which people could offer and ask for help via SMS, which could be mapped in Google Map. With this mapped information, volunteers could dispatch relief distribution programs accordingly.

Sparrow SMS has been providing SMS service to over 1800 organizations including government institutions, I/NGOs, banks and financial institutions, schools and colleges among others. Furthermore, the company is serving over 250 municipalities and rural municipalities across Nepal with its SMS service.

Recently, the company facilitated the Department of Transport Management (DoTM) to provide license exam result and smart card print status of service seekers across Nepal via SMS.

