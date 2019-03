Police in Sunsari district arrested fifty two years old Debi Limbu on charges of rape and attempted rape from his house in Kalyan Chwok of Itahari Sub-Municipality ward 3.

According to a news of central police news section, Limbu raped 11 years old girl luring her to his home and next day he attempted to rape another 7 years old girl. Police arrested Limbu immediately after they received the complain.