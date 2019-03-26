Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Receptions on 48th The Interdependence and National Day of Bangladesh

Ambassador of People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams has hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the reception. Attended by large numbers of people including foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, Minister of Energy Barshaman Pun, Chief of the Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa, senior government officials, Kathmandu based head of the diplomatic missions, political leader and Bangladesh citizens living in Nepal.

Addressing the program ambassador Shams highlighted the role played by The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman to liberate Bangladesh and make it independent nation. She also thanked Nepali political leaders for taking part in Bangladesh Liberation War.