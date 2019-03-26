Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Receptions on 48th The Interdependence and National Day of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Receptions on 48th The Interdependence and National Day of Bangladesh

March 26, 2019, 9:45 p.m.

Ambassador of People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams has hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the reception. Attended by large numbers of people including foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, Minister of Energy Barshaman Pun, Chief of the Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa, senior government officials, Kathmandu based head of the diplomatic missions, political leader and Bangladesh citizens living in Nepal.

Bangladesh independence day Kathmandu.jpg

Addressing the program ambassador Shams highlighted the role played by The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman to liberate Bangladesh and make it independent nation. She also thanked Nepali political leaders for taking part in Bangladesh Liberation War.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain, Thunder and Lightening To Occur In Kathmandu
Mar 26, 2019
Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion Transfer For Border Wall In Mexico
Mar 26, 2019
24 Passengers Injured In Bus Accident In Hattiban
Mar 26, 2019
Durga Humagain's Song And Video Released
Mar 26, 2019
Bangladesh's Private Sector To Participate In Nepal Investment Summit
Mar 26, 2019

More on News

Rain, Thunder and Lightening To Occur In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
24 Passengers Injured In Bus Accident In Hattiban By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal Bar Association Elections: Tough Competition Between NC And NCP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ministry Of Home Affairs Warned General Public Not To Extend Support To Chanda Led Maoist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russian Film Week Kicks Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Bangladesh Food Festival 2019 Will Be Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion Transfer For Border Wall In Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2019
Durga Humagain's Song And Video Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2019
Bangladesh's Private Sector To Participate In Nepal Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2019
‘Nepal’s Geo-strategic Challenges Have Not Changed’ By Lekhanath Pandey Mar 26, 2019
Nepal And Japan Sign MoC For Labor Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2019
Sikkim Chief Minister Chamling Shows Confidence To Win Elections By News Desk Mar 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75