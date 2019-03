Former King Gyanendra Shaha and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shaha to pay a visit to Ilam and Panchthar. According to a secretariat, former King Gyanendra will visit Ilam and Panchthar on March 31.During the visit, they will perform puja in local temples.

Former King Gyanendra has recently paid his visit to Terai districts.