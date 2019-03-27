Nepal Investment Summit 2019: Learning from Past Experience

The summit will also be an opportunity to share information and exchange national and international experiences on investment.

March 27, 2019, 11:15 a.m.

The government is organizing a second investment summit on March 29-30, 2019 in a bid to promote Nepal as an attractive destination for foreign investment by welcoming over 600 investors from 40 countries. Under the motto, “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali', the summit will attract foreign investment (FDI) for physical infrastructure and industries based on energy, information and communications technology, tourism, agriculture and forestry. The summit will also be an opportunity to share information and exchange national and international experiences on investment.

The government has been implementing a number of policy reforms to facilitate business, and promote a competitive investment climate and create a range of investment opportunities in all seven provinces of Nepal.

The government had hosted the first investment summit in March 2017. The summit had secured investment pledges worth US$ 13.74 billion. However, most of the pledges were not materialized. Foreign investors are still skeptical.

What lessons have we learned from past experience? What we need to insure beyond policy reforms in the changed context? How do we address governance issues beyond technical fixing of FDI?

Some of my views are:

  • We need to solidify coherent national policy, strategy and programs to address underlying causes of poverty and inequality, and employment and economy for all. FDI should be part of such national economic drive.
  • Centralized federalism is constraining development, and will do so for FDI. We need to break centralization and ensure political will for devolution of authority and resources. The political leadership must be clear about the distinction between the national issues and needs, and provincial and local issues and needs.
  • We need to bring improvement in inter-departmental coordination at the federal level and facilitate business by easing procedural details (business registration and licensing, user-friendly business manual, working visa, fund transfer etc).
  • We need to ensure consistent enforce-ability of the law at federal, provincial and local governments. Trade unions must be managed by political parties in a way that supports rights of the labor as well as it facilitates enabling business environment for FDI.
  • We should have functional complaints handling and dispute resolution mechanism to help settle disputes between investor and the host government, between the investor and employees, as well as between the two governments.
  • We should strictly ban frequent strikes that threaten business, markets and normal life of people. We should ensure safety and security of investment with a provision for compensation to investors if their investments suffer losses owing to war, armed conflict and state of emergency.
  • We should ensure that FDI promotes self-reliance on long-term basis with the optimum mobilization of youths, transfer of technology, and combining of foreign and local investments.

People have suffered a lot in the name of politics in Nepal. Now, people want less politics and more economic development. The current political disputes amongst political parties is not a good sign of quality politics to contribute to political stability and economic development in Nepal. Let us not politicize extremism in the name of religion, caste or ethnicity.

The political parties should rise above win-lose attitudes and work together on national agendas for development, international relations and foreign investment. They should exercise a culture of tolerance and cooperation on major issues, and more important, political parties must exercise financial transparency within them.

Dr. Prabin Manandhar

Dr. Prabin Manandhar

Dr. Manandhar is an expert of international development. Currently, he is working as Country Director of The Lutheran World Federation. He is the Former Chair of the Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN). He is also a visiting faculty at the Ka

International Day Of Happiness
Mar 15, 2019
COP24 Outcomes And Nepal’s Participation
Dec 22, 2018
Politics Of Global Warming And COP24
Dec 08, 2018
Tax-Performance Continuity
Aug 19, 2018
Breaking Centralized Federalism
Jul 01, 2018

More on Opinion

From The ‘Unsatisfactory’ To The ‘Unknown’ By Dr. K. Uprety 1 week, 3 days ago
Gendered Developments By Dipak Gyawali 1 week, 4 days ago
MAKING NEPAL SOUTH ASIAN POWER :Decisive Role Of Bhakti Thapa By Laxmi Thapa 1 week, 4 days ago
Education At Large By Hemang Dixit 1 week, 4 days ago
Foreign Direct Investment Requires Pragmatic Shifts Not Protectionism By Kedar Neupane 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal Is On A Global Map For Celebrating The Excellence In French Cuisine By François – Xavier Leger 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

India Could Go For "Another Misadventure" Before Polls: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan By News Desk Mar 27, 2019
Government Will Make Additional Investment In Upper Tamakosi: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019
Ambassador Acharya Seeks Broad Based Nepal-India Relation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Ilam And Panchthar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019
Technical Employees Working At Earthquake Reconstruction District Issues A Week Ultimatum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019
Chennai Super Kings Defeats Delhi Capitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75