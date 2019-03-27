Technical Employees Working At Earthquake Reconstruction District Issues A Week Ultimatum

March 27, 2019, 8:28 a.m.

National Reconstruction Authority’s technicians have warned that all the technicians working in 32 earthquake affected areas will tender their joint resignation if the government did not fulfill their demands submitted to the authority.

In a press conference organized by Technician National Interest Protection Committee, a committee established to protect the interest of technicians working in 32 earthquake affected districts, asked government to create conducive and secure environment for technicians to work.

They demanded the restoration of incentives, life and health insurance, continuity of job, separate Reconstruction Units at the local level. Chairperson of the committee Abinash Amar said that the government has been ignoring their demands repeatedly. “Finally, we have to take this harsh decision after government declined to accept our genuine concern,” said Amar. “We have lost our patient. Instead of listening our concern, the government used police force to suppress our peaceful agitation.”

Their Four Points Demand

  1. The decision on continuation of Remote and Encouragement Insensitive and monthly payment of salary from July within a week.
  2. Health and Safety Insurance of Technicians
  3. Security guarantee for technicians at local level
  4. Continuation of work with permanent
  5. Mandatory Provisions for Reconstruction Units at local level

