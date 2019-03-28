Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun

March 28, 2019, 1:48 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that Bangladesh is going to be a huge market for Nepal's hydropower. He said that Nepal is expecting some announcement from Bangladesh to make investment in hydropower aiming to export electricity to Bangladesh.

Minister Pun said that the recent energy exchange related Memorandum of Understandings signed between the two countries for energy trade will benefits both the countries.

Inaugurating the 3rd Nepal-Bangladesh Business Forum: Navigating the Next Phase of Socio Economic Development in Kathmandu, Minister Pun said that Nepal is planning to produce 10,000 MW of power in ten years aiming to export over 5000 MW.

Addressing the program ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams said that Bangladesh has made a big progress with higher economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed. She said that Bangladesh is ready to work with Nepal on hydropower development and energy trade.

Organized by Embassy of Bangladesh and AIDA, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIDA Sunil KC said the program organized to bring Nepal and Bangladesh.

After inauguration, a seminar on the strong media cooperation for enchanting trade was also held. Chaired by former minister for Information and Communication Mohan Bahadur Basnet, former foreign secretary and permanent representative of Nepal to the UN Madhu Raman Acharya presented a key note address. Moderated by Sama Thapa of AP1 Television, Narayan Wagle, Editor-in-chief of Kantipur Daily, Emamul Hoque Chowdhury, Editor-in-chief of Daily Sun Bangladesh and Madan Lamsal, Chief editor of New Business Magazine and Abhiyan Daily made statement as panelist.

Chaired by Madhusudan Adhikari, secretary of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, participants discussed on second session on Expanding multi-modal connectivity for mutual economic growth.

