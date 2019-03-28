NCP Leader Prachanda Returns From U.S With Wife Sita

NCP Leader Prachanda Returns From U.S With Wife Sita

March 28, 2019, 8:48 p.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has returned with her wife Sita Dahal after completing ten days treatment. Dahal visited United States America to treat his wife Sita who has been suffering from Parkinson.

Talking to the media person at Tribhuwan International Airport, Co-chair Dahal said that his wife’s health has improved following treatment. He said that his wife visited three different places for treatment.

He said that after the visit they come with a medicines and equipment to refresh his wife back in Nepal. He said that he also held political discussion with political leader including member of Maryland Assembly member Harry Bhandary, former American Ambassador to Nepal.

He said that the process of unification of the party will take speed now.

