Nepal And India Discuss Different Aspects of Bilateral Relations

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of India discussed different aspects of Nepal-India relations. The two Foreign Secretaries reviewed the status of implementation of the various projects including those pertaining to agriculture, connectivity, railway, waterways and other infrastructure.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while expressing satisfaction on the progress made in many areas of cooperation in the past one year, both sides agreed to expedite progress on early resolution of pending issues.

The Foreign Secretary also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Indian Foreign Secretary.

It may be recalled that Foreign Secretaries of Nepal and India have also been following up on the matters agreed during the high level visits through video conference.

Gokhale arrived in Kathmandu this morning and is scheduled to return to New Delhi tomorrow.

K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister was paid a call on by Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary of India at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar today.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also paid a call on Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the calls on, matters of mutual interests were discussed.

