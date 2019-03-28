Nepal And India Discuss Different Aspects of Bilateral Relations

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of India discussed different aspects of Nepal-India relations.

March 28, 2019, 8:27 p.m.

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of India discussed different aspects of Nepal-India relations. The two Foreign Secretaries reviewed the status of implementation of the various projects including those pertaining to agriculture, connectivity, railway, waterways and other infrastructure.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while expressing satisfaction on the progress made in many areas of cooperation in the past one year, both sides agreed to expedite progress on early resolution of pending issues.

The Foreign Secretary also hosted a luncheon in honour of the Indian Foreign Secretary.

It may be recalled that Foreign Secretaries of Nepal and India have also been following up on the matters agreed during the high level visits through video conference.

Gokhale arrived in Kathmandu this morning and is scheduled to return to New Delhi tomorrow.

K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister was paid a call on by Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary of India at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar today.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also paid a call on Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the calls on, matters of mutual interests were discussed.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the two foreign secretaries reviewed all aspects of wide ranging bilateral partnership and exchanged views on regional and other issues of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction at the substantial progress that has been achieved on bilateral projects and initiatives that were discussed and agreed to during the reciprocal visits of Prime Ministers of Nepal and India in April and May 2018. The two Foreign Secretaries agreed to maintain the momentum in bilateral engagement across diverse sectors of cooperation and to further strengthen the traditionally close, friendly and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

PM Oli and Indian foreign secretary.jpg

Foreign minsiter Gyawali with Indian foreign Secretary.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NCP Leader Prachanda Returns From U.S With Wife Sita
Mar 28, 2019
High-Level World Bank Group Delegation Heads for Nepal Investment Summit
Mar 28, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Region Uses Polio Legacy To Enhance Overall Immunization
Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes
Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel
Mar 28, 2019

More on News

NCP Leader Prachanda Returns From U.S With Wife Sita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
Conservationist File A Writ Petition To Remove Industries To Save Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 38 minutes ago
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours ago

The Latest

High-Level World Bank Group Delegation Heads for Nepal Investment Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
WHO South-East Asia Region Uses Polio Legacy To Enhance Overall Immunization By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Bandh Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75