Under aegis of IndiaNepalCentre (INC), a PHDCCI business delegation headed by Ajay Poddar, MC Member & Chairman, PHDCCI ASEAN, East Asia & Oceania Committee had a meeting with the Leadership of NepalChamberOfCommerce (NCC) at Kathmandu.

NCC is an institutional partner of PHDCCI and together they collaborate for projects in Nepal. PHDCCI delegation is in Kathmandu for Nepal Investment Summit 2019, a flagship initiative of Government of Nepal for channelising investment and business linkages.