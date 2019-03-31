Manchester City Go Top Again

Bernardo Silva never let Fulham rest and he followed up his crisply-struck goal on five minutes with an assist for Aguero, who scored his fourth goal in five top flight starts against Fulham after 27 minutes.

March 31, 2019, 7:41 a.m.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero earned Manchester City a 2-0 win over Fulham that moved Pep Guardiola’s men back to the top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon (Monday morning AEDT).

Cottagers caretaker boss Scott Parker saw his side make early mistakes that were punished by City’s clinical forwards, who all but condemned the West London outfit to an eighth consecutive Premier League defeat within the opening half-hour.

Bernardo Silva never let Fulham rest and he followed up his crisply-struck goal on five minutes with an assist for Aguero, who scored his fourth goal in five top flight starts against Fulham after 27 minutes.

Parker sent out a more resilient Fulham side after the interval but City, with Kevin De Bruyne restored to their midfield after he recovered from a hamstring injury, remained dominant to move a point ahead of Liverpool at the summit.

City had Fulham pinned in their own penalty area from the off and pounced on the hosts' first error, De Bruyne intercepting Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s sloppy pass before Aguero teed up Bernardo Silva for a raking drive into the far corner of Sergio Rico’s net.

City’s seventh successive victory in the Premier League condemned Fulham to their eighth straight league defeat. It seems unlikely these two sides will meet again for some time.

Courtesy: Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel
Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further
Mar 31, 2019
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping
Mar 31, 2019
'Pitch up, Pitch Up': Final Moments Of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet Before Crash
Mar 31, 2019
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders In Super Over, Sandip Takes A Wicket
Mar 31, 2019

More on Sports

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders In Super Over, Sandip Takes A Wicket By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Still Suffers By News Desk 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chennai Super Kings Defeats Delhi Capitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India Defeats Bangladesh To Fight Nepal In Final For Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Reaches To South Asian Women Football Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

TRISHULI 3 A At Final Stage By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
'Pitch up, Pitch Up': Final Moments Of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet Before Crash By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
Pritam Acharya Scored 96.76 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75