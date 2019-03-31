Manchester City Go Top Again

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero earned Manchester City a 2-0 win over Fulham that moved Pep Guardiola’s men back to the top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon (Monday morning AEDT).

Cottagers caretaker boss Scott Parker saw his side make early mistakes that were punished by City’s clinical forwards, who all but condemned the West London outfit to an eighth consecutive Premier League defeat within the opening half-hour.

Bernardo Silva never let Fulham rest and he followed up his crisply-struck goal on five minutes with an assist for Aguero, who scored his fourth goal in five top flight starts against Fulham after 27 minutes.

Parker sent out a more resilient Fulham side after the interval but City, with Kevin De Bruyne restored to their midfield after he recovered from a hamstring injury, remained dominant to move a point ahead of Liverpool at the summit.

City had Fulham pinned in their own penalty area from the off and pounced on the hosts' first error, De Bruyne intercepting Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s sloppy pass before Aguero teed up Bernardo Silva for a raking drive into the far corner of Sergio Rico’s net.

City’s seventh successive victory in the Premier League condemned Fulham to their eighth straight league defeat. It seems unlikely these two sides will meet again for some time.

