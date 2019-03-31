Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga

Six people killed an three other seriously injured in a jeep accident in Manebhanjyang of Okhaldhunga district. Out six killed in the accident, the bodies of Mingma Sherpa,55, of Taplejung, Sangel Sherpa,45, Nurbhu Sherpa,35, of Baoudha are identified. The bodies of two persons are yet to identify.

According to Deshsanchar online, the injured three persons were admitted to the local hospital. The jeep left from Halesi to Kathmandu and crashed in Bhnadare River of Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality.