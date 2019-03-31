Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga

Six Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident Okhaldhunga

March 31, 2019, 1:17 p.m.

Six people killed an three other seriously injured in a jeep accident in Manebhanjyang of Okhaldhunga district. Out six killed in the accident, the bodies of Mingma Sherpa,55, of Taplejung, Sangel Sherpa,45, Nurbhu Sherpa,35, of Baoudha are identified. The bodies of two persons are yet to identify.

According to Deshsanchar online, the injured three persons were admitted to the local hospital. The jeep left from Halesi to Kathmandu and crashed in Bhnadare River of Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary
Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel
Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further
Mar 31, 2019
DPM Pokhrel Expressed Commitments For UN Peacekeeping
Mar 31, 2019
'Pitch up, Pitch Up': Final Moments Of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet Before Crash
Mar 31, 2019

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Police Arrested Fifty-Two Year Old Person On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nineteen Year Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Police Arrested Two Indian Gangsters In Nepali Businessman Kidnapping Case By News Desk 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Four Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Police Detains A Person On Charges of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

BRITISH COUNCIL Sixty Years In Nepal By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Nepal Is Safe And Secure Place For Investment: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
EU Supports A Project In Bungmati For Sustinable Tourism And Green Growth By News Desk Mar 31, 2019
TRISHULI 3 A At Final Stage By A Correspondent Mar 31, 2019
Province 2 Chief Minister Raut Demands Sacking Of Minister Of Education Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019
Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75