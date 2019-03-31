TRISHULI 3 A At Final Stage

With frequent supply disruptions for short periods at peak hour, the population of Kathmandu Valley has been facing problems. However, the power supply of Kathmandu valley will drastically improve following the supply of electricity by Trishuli 3 A from next month.

Situated close to load center Kathmandu, 60 MW of power generated by Trishuli 3 A will be a game changer to maintain quality of power supply in Kathmandu Valley. The project construction period was delayed for years because it suffered from various technical problems, augmentation issue and the earthquake of 2015.

However, things have changed in the last year. Thanks to Minister of Energy Barsha Man Pun and NEA MD Kul Man Ghising's constant efforts, the project is now in its final stage of completion.

Along with generation electricity, Trishuli 3 A project has a 220 kV double circuit Transmission line which will help to evacuate many power projects under construction in the Trishuli basin.

Trishuli 3 A project has announced that the first unit of Trishuli 3 A will start generation of electricity from April 30, 2019. According to a press release issued by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the decision was taken at a meeting on project management, contractor companies took the decision in the presence of Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising.

Out of the two units of 30 MW, the second unit will start generation in June 30. After being delayed for years due to several problems, the project has finally been completed with the constant efforts of the Ministry of Energy and NEA.

As the project is close to the Kathmandu Valley, it will play an important role in the management of the supply demands of the load center. Similarly, the project will also develop infrastructures which will ultimately help to evacuate electricity from the projects which are under construction in the Trishuli basin.

With the capacity of 60 MW, there are two units with 30 MW capacities. Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun visited the project sites recently and directed project officials, NEA and contractor to complete the project in time.

"By April 15, the dry and wet test, wet test and commissioning of the main tunnel and other infrastructures will be completed and the project will start generation from April 30," said project chief Phanindraraj Joshi. "We are working with a time frame to meet the deadline."

"Now the installment and trial of hydro-mechanical equipment and electromechanical equipment are under way," said Joshi. "We have directed the contractor of 220 kV transmission line to complete the work by April 15."

China' International Water and Electric Corporation is now constructing a 220 kV Trishuli-Matatirtha Transmission line which has a 1300 meter underground portion. The cost of the project is US$ 26 million.

Constructed with a total cost of US$125.8 million with the support of Chinese Exim Bank, Nepal Government and NEA, the project signed an agreement with China Gejuwa Group of Companies (GCC) in Engineering to construct the Procurement and Construction (EPC) model in May 2010 to complete the project in May 31, 2014 with US$ 89 million

After disputes in several matters including upgrading of capacity, the period was delayed. The earthquake of 2015 heavily damaged the project and pushed the completion period to 30 April, 2019.

As the earthquake damaged left and right sides of the dam and completely destroyed access roads in many places, NEA rescheduled the deadline handing over the reconstruction of the road to the Nepal Army.

Completion of Trishuli 3A project has shown that Nepal's hydropower sector is moving towards the right direction an will hopefully be able to achieve its target to generate 10,000 MW in the coming ten years.