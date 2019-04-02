Former King Gyanendra Arrives In Ilam Completing Panchthar Visit

After completing his two days visit to Phidim, former King Gyanendra arrived in Ilam today.

During his visit to Panchthar, former King Gyanendra met with the locals of Panchthar and engaged in conversations with them. According to The Himalayan Times, the former king walked from Loktantra Chok in Phidim – district headquarters of Panchthar, and passed through Bhanu Marga, Ganatantra Chok, Aspatal Mode, before arriving at Aahalgairi, during which time he talked to the locals.

“Former king Gyanendra Shah listens to an elderly citizen during his visit to Phidim, in Panchthar district, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He spoke with elderly citizens and children among others. However, former king Shah was not very keen on talking to media persons,” reported The Himalayan Times.

He also visited the Sujiri Sumhatlung Temple in Phidim-4 and worshipped there. During his visit to the temple, Shah also inquired about the temple’s history.

Many people gathered during the former king’s visit to the headquarters of Panchthar district, with loyalists chanting slogans in support of the former king.

