Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches New Menu At Rox Restaurant Kathmandu

Rox Restaurant at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is presenting many new dishes on its à la carte menu, showcasing the best of Western and Continental Italian cuisines. Trendy, individualistic and very stylish, Rox Restaurant is the signature outlet of the hotel, located on three levels .

The team at Rox believes that the new menu will be an indulging affair for gastronomic aficionado and will give diners an unique culinary experience.

According to a press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu,the restaurant’s culinary team, has created sumptuous dishes, with highlights like Rox special salad, Traditional tenderloin lasagna, Risotto alla Milanese, saffron, Marinara , Rox special pizza , Oven baked Tuscan style whole Himalayan rainbow trout , Wood– fried chicken, spelt risotto, onion, rosemary jus and Zabaione on the sweet side

“We source the finest ingredients from around the world and use our own herbs grown in the hotel garden to cook authentic cuisines for our guests, delivering memorable dining experiences,” said Chef Dhiraj Khadka, Sous Chef at Rox Restaurant.

Chef Dhiraj Khadka, whose expertise in Italian cuisine comes from a culinary journey spanning more than 16 years. Having worked in international hotels like Jumeirah al Naseem, Jumeirah at Etihad towers, The Ritz –Carlton and Regency Intercontinental, his expertise in the cuisine has been honed to perfection and looks forward to take the guests of Kathmandu on an Italian epicurean journey.

Rox Restaurant opens daily from 6.00pm till 10.00 pm and is the ideal spot for all occasions from light bites to indulgent dinner