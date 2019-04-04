Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches New Menu At Rox Restaurant Kathmandu

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches New Menu At Rox Restaurant Kathmandu

April 4, 2019, 2:34 p.m.

Rox Restaurant at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is presenting many new dishes on its à la carte menu, showcasing the best of Western and Continental Italian cuisines. Trendy, individualistic and very stylish, Rox Restaurant is the signature outlet of the hotel, located on three levels .

The team at Rox believes that the new menu will be an indulging affair for gastronomic aficionado and will give diners an unique culinary experience.

According to a press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu,the restaurant’s culinary team, has created sumptuous dishes, with highlights like Rox special salad, Traditional tenderloin lasagna, Risotto alla Milanese, saffron, Marinara , Rox special pizza , Oven baked Tuscan style whole Himalayan rainbow trout , Wood– fried chicken, spelt risotto, onion, rosemary jus and Zabaione on the sweet side

“We source the finest ingredients from around the world and use our own herbs grown in the hotel garden to cook authentic cuisines for our guests, delivering memorable dining experiences,” said Chef Dhiraj Khadka, Sous Chef at Rox Restaurant.

Chef Dhiraj Khadka, whose expertise in Italian cuisine comes from a culinary journey spanning more than 16 years. Having worked in international hotels like Jumeirah al Naseem, Jumeirah at Etihad towers, The Ritz –Carlton and Regency Intercontinental, his expertise in the cuisine has been honed to perfection and looks forward to take the guests of Kathmandu on an Italian epicurean journey.

Rox Restaurant opens daily from 6.00pm till 10.00 pm and is the ideal spot for all occasions from light bites to indulgent dinner

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Empowering Family Farmers Is Key To Achieving Zero Hunger In Southeast Asia
Apr 04, 2019
I Want To Lead The Party Again Through Election: Deuba
Apr 04, 2019
NBA Vote Counting: Shrestha Is Leading In A Small Margin
Apr 04, 2019
Congress Manifesto Expires On May 23: PM Modi
Apr 04, 2019
Kesari Film Set To Break Record Of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'
Apr 04, 2019

More on Tourism

Weekend Brunch AT Hyatt Regency In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
OYO Transforms Over 150 Hotels And Commits To Continued Growth In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
BARDIA NATIONAL PARK Best Destination By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Goût de France French Food By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 5 days ago
OYO Hotels Fuels The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Women Asset Owners In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Bardia National Park The Best Sustainable Destination In Asia Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Empowering Family Farmers Is Key To Achieving Zero Hunger In Southeast Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2019
I Want To Lead The Party Again Through Election: Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2019
NBA Vote Counting: Shrestha Is Leading In A Small Margin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2019
Congress Manifesto Expires On May 23: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2019
Kesari Film Set To Break Record Of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2019
TIA Runway Rehabilitation Begins, Airport Closed For Ten Hours By News Desk Apr 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75