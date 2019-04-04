I Want To Lead The Party Again Through Election: Deuba

April 4, 2019, 7:49 a.m.

President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced that he will contest the elections for party president second time. Addressing a regional party meeting in Lamahi of Dang, former Prime Minister Deuba said that party’ constitution has made a provision allow everyone to come to party leadership through election.

“I want to contest the election to be a party president again,” said former Prime Minister Deuba. “Congress party I a party of all the people. There are reservations for women, Tharu, Madheshi, and Dalit.” In the name of elections, one cannot bar individual from primary level. It is intolerance to uproot party worker from grass root.

In his sixteen minute long statement, Former Prime Minister Deuba spared all his time to criticize the activities of the government blaming the government failing to deliver service to the people.

According to Deshsanchar.com, Prime Minister Deuba urged his party workers be ready for the agitation against Oli government

