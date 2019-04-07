Pritam Acharya And Aayush K.C Reach In Top 13 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Pritam Acharya And Aayush K.C Reach In Top 13 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

April 7, 2019, 7:31 a.m.

The April 6 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was dedicated to Kishore Kumar and it was Kihore Kumar Special and two guests were renowned music director Bippi Lahari and Amit Kumar. From little champ six years old Pranesh Tewari was out of contest.

It is getting tougher now with remaining 13 teenagers at the final stge.

However, two Nepalese teen agers Pritam Acharya and Aayush K.C are selected to the top 13 contestant and they will present their talent at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on April 6 and 7. Eleven year boy Pritam Acharya from Itahari secured 100 marks in all the competition except one.

Pritam-Acharya.jpg

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs. Another competitor 12 year old Aayush K.C of Kathmandu is also able to score good scores and response from judges.

Both boys took part in several such reality shows in Nepal as well. They reached in top 14 in several audition, digital round and mega audition held in different parts of India. Mother of Pritam Acharya Radhika Acharya said that her son and KC’s performance made all Nepali happy including their families.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Pun Calls Czech Business To Invest In Nepal
Apr 07, 2019
Indian Premier League: Alzarri Joseph Takes Record 6-12 On Mumbai Indians Debut
Apr 07, 2019
Last Week’s Destructive Storm Was Tornado: Nepali Scientists
Apr 06, 2019
Marki Chwok Substation Charged, Power Supply In Gorkha Will Improve
Apr 06, 2019
People’s Craze for Selfi with Former King Gyanendra In Eastern Nepal
Apr 06, 2019

More on Entertainment

Kesari Film Set To Break Record Of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Pritam Acharya Scored 96.76 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 30th March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Durga Humagain's Song And Video Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Pritam Acharya Maintains His Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 23rd March Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers The Goods By News Desk 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Minister Pun Calls Czech Business To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019
Indian Premier League: Alzarri Joseph Takes Record 6-12 On Mumbai Indians Debut By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2019
Last Week’s Destructive Storm Was Tornado: Nepali Scientists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2019
Marki Chwok Substation Charged, Power Supply In Gorkha Will Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2019
Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production By News Desk Apr 06, 2019
Indian Elections 2019: Campaign In The Time Of Hate Politics Ignores Key Issues By News Desk Apr 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75