Weather Forecast April 8: Cloud, Rain And Thunderstorm Through Nepal

There is a circulation of cyclone in eastern and western parts of India adjoining Nepal. Due to these systems, rain and thundershowers will occur in many part of Nepal.

According to Metrological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. There will be possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

Isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will observe dust storm and thundershower with strong winds. Due to the trough extending across southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, scattered places in Uttar Pradesh will also witness dust storm and thundershowers.